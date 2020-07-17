WB Guv pays tribute to soldier killed in Ladakh clash, hands over Rs 11-lakh cheque to family

SURI (WB): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday visited Birbhum district to pay tributes to Army jawan Rajesh Orang, killed in the June 15 clash with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh, and said his supreme sacrifice has made his hometown a “land of brave heroes”.

Accompanied by wife Sudesh Dhankhar and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt General Anil Chauhan, the governor paid floral tributes to the portrait of Orang and handed over a cheque for Rs 11 lakh to the bereaved family members.

“Rajesh made a supreme sacrifice for the nation. He has made this Birbhum a land of the brave heroes. Rajesh Orang has given us one message — nation first,” he said after paying tributes to the fallen soldier at Belgoria village in the district.

Orang was among the 20 Indian soldiers and one of the two from West Bengal who were killed in the clash with the Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley last month. (AGENCIES)