Wasting water

Sir,

We are not utilising our resources judiciously. The main thing is water. Our earth is covered by 70 percent of water but only 2 percent is drinkable and that quantity is constantly decreasing. The first and the major cause for that is over- exploitation of this resource. If the present state continues, the water will cost more than petrol or diesel. So we have to stop it for our future. The best time to begin a thing is ‘now’. Let us begin first in our own homes.

Sanjay Dhar

Laxmi Nagar, Sarwal Jammu