Warding off the 3rd wave

It is a commendable step of the UT Administration to make it target oriented the first dose of vaccination of the age group of above 18 years as to be cent percent achievable by October 15. Since all possible steps, both by the Government as also by the public, need to be taken which could prevent and keep off any possibility of visiting of third wave of corona virus pandemic, regular follow-up and monitoring measures must be taken by the UT administration while at the same time, the public must avoid and prevent any gathering of people which is the way how the virus, especially now in its much threatening variant, spreads quite fast. The onus lies more on people looking to the approaching festivals, one after the other, while Government must enforce strictly SoP norms of COVID safety precautions.

Though in most parts of the country , the pandemic has shown signs of being subdued, still in thousands fresh cases of infections keep on being reported and in our UT, some parts of Kashmir division showing rise in cases resulted in imposition of restrictions to prevent any spread. To promote vaccination, it should be made compulsory for all service providers to be fully vaccinated and entry into malls, hotels, bars, public places etc preferred for, if not restricted, to those only who were vaccinated also will send necessary messages of having or feeling no complacency of any sort. We reiterate that fixing targets and ensuring achievements even exceeding with margins in respect of vaccination, updating inventories and stocks of medicines and other requirements coupled with regular monitoring is paramount. Only then, could the 3rd wave be prevented never ever to ”come” this way.