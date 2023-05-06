Wanted Khalistani Terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar Gunned Down In Lahore

CHANDIGARH/LAHORE, May 6: Wanted Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore on Saturday by unidentified assailants, sources said.

Hailing from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, Panjwar, 63, was heading the banned Khalistan Commando Force-Panjwar group and was involved in drug and weapons smuggling and other terror activities when he was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020.

He was gunned down this morning by two motorcycle-borne men when he was taking a walk in his housing society in Lahore, the sources said.

He joined the KCF in 1986. He later headed this outfit and crossed over to Pakistan.

Though he was inactive for the last couple of years, Singh had been operating from Lahore and was involved in arranging arms training for youths in Pakistan. He was engaged in supplying arms and ammunition and subsequent infiltration into India for targeting VIPs and economic installations.

He was also involved in broadcasting highly seditious and separatist programmes on Radio Pakistan, intended to incite minorities against the Indian government. He was active in the smuggling of drugs and was a major conduit between smugglers and terrorists, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in a notification that designated him a terrorist under UAPA.

“Panjwar’s complicity in promoting drug trade and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) operation in Punjab are well documented. Efforts are being made by his organisation KCF to reactive former militants, sleeper cells and also those on bail and it has been in favour of forming nexus with other forces hostile to India,” the ministry had said.

KCF came into existence in February 1986 and the modus-operandi of this organisation was to commit bank robberies and kidnappings for ransom for use to purchase sophisticated weapons for terrorist activities.

The banned outfit under the patronage of Paramjit Singh Panjwar was involved in various terrorist attacks in India, which include the following a bomb attack in October 1988, killig 10 Rai Sikhs at Firozpur and the killing of Major Gen B N Kumar, according to the Ministry. (Agencies)