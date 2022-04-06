Walnut factory damaged in fire in J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Apr 6: A walnut processing plant was damaged in a massive fire in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out at the factory in the Birpur industrial complex in Bari Brahmana around 2 am, they said.

The officials said the factory suffered extensive damage in the fire, which was brought under control by the fire and emergency services after a 12-hour-long operation.

Over a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the blaze, they said, adding that no one was injured.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

In another fire incident, the officials said, a cloth showroom was gutted on the Residency Road in the heart of Jammu late Tuesday evening.

The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and was put off by the fire and emergency services timely, averting a major loss, they said. (Agencies)