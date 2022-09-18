Walmart aims Make-in-India exports commitment to $10 bn each year by 2027

Bengaluru, Sep 17 : Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna on Saturday said her company is creating new opportunities for Indian companies to grow as part of its global supply chains by expanding its Made-in-India exports commitment to $10 billion dollars each year by 2027. “We are creating new opportunities for Indian companies to grow as part of our global supply chains – by expanding our Made in India exports commitment to $10 billion dollars each year by 2027,” she said addressing Converge 2022 conducted by Walmart here. McKenna said Walmart’s strategy is to build strong locals by investing in markets to create longterm sustainable growth in a way that’s relevant to customers and associates wherever they are in the world. The company will bring its global resources and learnings together from across its portfolio to strengthen global capabilities and create opportunities, McKenna said. In India, Walmart is investing in Flipkart and PhonePe that are scaling up to help Indian consumers and businesses take advantage of the digital economy, McKenna said. She said India has a unique role to play in the global economy with its deep pool of talent, proven ability to leapfrog existing digital technologies and extensive manufacturing expertise. McKenna said Walmart is reimagining retail to help Indian companies to sell on the US marketplace and the technology to take exports from India to the world. The company plans to do this through Walmart Sourcing and building financial services that customers need in markets like Mexico, Canada or Chile, she added. Walmart Inc Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer Suresh Kumar said retailers are reimagining everything from supply chain and retail operations to customer and associate experiences. Technologists across India are driving this transformation, both at home and in markets around the world, he said. Suresh said Walmart is applying data science in new, smart and appropriate ways to make faster decisions and it is using AI, voice and edge computing to help its store associates serve customers in impactful ways. Walmart’s cybersecurity team is enhancing safeguards to better protect customers and earn their trust and is running a tech stack that includes one of the largest hybrid clouds in existence, he said. “Our teams in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram are at the heart of this innovative (Agencies)