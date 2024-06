Government of Jammu and Kashmir

Office of the Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) J&K

Subject: – Waiting list for the post of Patwari/Settlement \ Patwari Item No. 197 (District Cadre Anantnag), Item No. 194 (Motor Vehicle Traffic Assistant, Divisional Cadre, Kashmir, Sub-Department/Appointing Authority- Transport Department), Item No. 195 (Assistant Law Officer, Divisional Cadre, Kashmir, Sub-Department/Appointing Authority Department of Law, Justice and PA), Item No. 198 (Motor Vehicle Inspector, Divisional Cadre, Kashmir, Sub- Department/Appointing Authority Transport Department), Item No. 199 (Junior Librarian, District Cadre, Shopian, Sub-Department/ Appointing Authority – School Education Department), Item No. 200 (Junior Librarian, District Cadre, Kulgam, Sub-Department/Appointing Authority-School Education Department), of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), pursuant to Advertisement No. 05 of 2022 dated 09.09.2022

Click here to see list……..