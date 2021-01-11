Waheed Para is arrested in a terror-related case: Police

SRINAGAR: The case was registered by the Criminal Investigation (Kashmir) range which has been probing terror cases and has filed over two dozen FIRs

PDP youth wing president Waheed Para, who was granted bail by an NIA court Saturday, was arrested again on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over a case related to an alleged nexus involving politicians, terrorists and secessionist forces, officials said.

Mr. Para was produced before a court in Jammu which remanded him to police custody till January 18, the officials said, adding he would be brought to Srinagar for questioning.

He was arrested by the NIA on November 25 in a case related to his alleged links with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. (AGENCY)