Waaree Energies gets 900 MW module supply order from Serentica Renewables India

NEW DELHI, July 1: Waaree Energies on Monday said it has bagged a contract to supply 900 megawatt of modules to Serentica Renewables India for a solar project in Rajasthan.

The delivery for the top-con series bifacial modules is scheduled from August 2024 to February 2025, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

Waaree Energies Ltd announces the receipt of a contract from Serentica Renewables India for a 900 MW module supply deal, it said.

Waaree Energies said it will oversee the comprehensive manufacturing, testing, packing, and transportation of these solar PV modules, ensuring adherence to the quality standards and timely execution of the project.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the contract.

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica said, “We have partnered with Waaree Energies which is a market leader in the module manufacturing sector. Together, we expect the coming months to be marked by product innovation and execution, thereby contributing to India’s energy landscape.” (PTI)