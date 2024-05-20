“Vote In Record Numbers”: PM Modi Appeals Voters To Cast Franchise In Festival Of Democracy

New Delhi, May 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters on Monday to cast their franchise in record numbers for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, making a special plea to women and young voters to actively participate in the festival of democracy.

“As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I urge all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I especially appeal to women and young voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy,” read the post by the Prime Minister on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to the microblogging site X and appealed to voters to elect a visionary leadership that will continue to enhance the pride of the nation.

“I appeal to all the people who are going to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the polling today to elect a visionary leadership that will continue to enhance the pride of the nation. Ensure that every vote is directed towards forming a government that will continue to build robust mechanisms for welfare, border, and internal security and develop every sector and every segment of society, leaving no one behind,” read the post by Amit Shah.

“Vote for a government that has created a track record of adopting every dream of yours as its resolve and working towards it with the utmost care and perseverance,” read the post by the Home Minister.

The stage is set for interesting battles across eight states and union territories in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, with some seats turning into prestige contests for political dynasties and senior leaders seeking to retain their influence.

A total of 49 constituencies from six states and two union territories are set for polls on Monday in the fifth phase of polling.

The contests include Amethi and Raebareli, considered traditional strongholds of Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, mock polling was underway at a polling station in West Bengal’s Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls today in the fifth phase. The Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency is one of West Bengal’s 42 seats.

Mock polls were also underway at various booths in Howrah, Leh (Ladakh), Bihar’s Hajipur and Chhapra, Odisha’s Rourkela, Mumbai’s Bandra, and Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, among other seats where voting will be held today.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut. (Agencies)