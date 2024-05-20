Earthquake Of 4 Magnitude Hits Ladakh

Ladakh, May 20: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 35.93 N and Longitude 73.95 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS stated.

“EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/05/2024 05:49:01 IST, Lat: 35.93 N, Long: 73.95 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh,” NCS posted on X.