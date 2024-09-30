Vote for development; maintain unity, brotherhood: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad today addressed a series of public meetings in Jammu, where he called for unity and brotherhood among the people. He urged the public to vote for development and progress in the upcoming elections.

Azad stated, “For years, political parties have used division as a tactic, offering excuses not to develop both regions. This has led to conflict, while those in power continue to enjoy their privileges.”

He urged people to recognize that their shared struggles should unite them rather than create rifts, stressing that only through unity can genuine progress be achieved.

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, he noted “People witnessed real progress and development during my time. Through double and triple shifts, we initiated a developmental revolution that no other leader has been able to replicate. Many projects that I sanctioned remain incomplete to this day, highlighting the urgent need for a renewed focus on development.”

Azad voiced concerns over the promises made by various political parties regarding the return of Article 370, asserting that these promises are not grounded in reality.

He stated, “We all want return of Article 370, but we cannot expect anything from the BJP. Even Congress fails to speak on this crucial issue. It is not possible to restore Article 370 through the Assembly, but we can introduce legislation to ensure that no outsider can buy land or secure jobs in our region. This was the essence of Article 370.”

He further said that his return to the State is driven by a desire to serve the poor, who remain deprived of basic necessities such as water and electricity. “We will restore the Roshni scheme, which previously benefited the poor, but unfortunately, this government revoked it,” Azad stated.

He outlined a comprehensive development agenda that includes the creation of more districts, schools, tehsils, colleges, and roads to enhance infrastructure and educational opportunities in the region.

In a public meeting at Paloura, Azad appealed people to vote in favour of Advocate Maheshwar Singh Manhas, DPAP candidate from Jammu North Assembly segment.