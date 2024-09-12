Vote En Masse For NC-Cong Alliance For J&K Statehood Restoration: MP Hussain

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: The Congress on Thursday appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote en masse for its alliance with the National Conference (NC) in the assembly polls and give absolute majority to the coalition to fight for the rights of the people.

“We want a strong government in J-K. We appeal to the people to do one-side voting (for the alliance). Not a single seat should go outside the alliance so that a government with an absolute majority is formed that will seek the restoration of full statehood from the Centre,” Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Syed Naseer Hussain told reporters here.

He said the BJP can go to any extent to try to form the government as it has been doing in other states where it does not get a majority.