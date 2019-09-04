Volkswagen launches new Polo and Vento for Indian market

KOLKATA: Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer today launched the sportier, dynamic and power packed new Polo and Vento for the Indian market.

Starting at an introductory price of INR 5.82 Lakh for the new Polo and INR 8.76 Lakh for the new Vento, the carlines are now available for all customers to experience and own across the extensive

network of Volkswagen in India.

Continuing to retain Volkswagen’s core philosophy of safety, build quality and fun-to-drive experience, the new Polo and Vento now comes with a host of exterior changes that depicts a perfect combination of charisma backed with an impeccable blend of style & technology.

The new Polo and Vento now appear even more vibrant, younger and sportier owing to its new sporty side skirts, new smoked tail lamps, GTI inspired honeycomb front grille and bumpers. Further, accentuating the overall appeal of the carline is the rear bumper with diffuser.

Exuberating a more energetic, bolder and striking look the new Polo and Vento will now be available in a brand new color ‘Sunset Red’ and a new GT Line edition featuring Black roof, GT Line side foil & fender badge, Black ORVM cap and rear spoiler. Both the carlines, symbolize

an unbeatable amalgamation of form, function and connectivity. As the carlines will comprise of Volkswagen Connect as standard in the Highline Plus and GT variants of the new Polo and Vento.

Speaking at the launch of the new Polo & Vento, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We are extremely excited to introduce our best-selling carlines ? Polo and Vento in a new sportier and dynamic avatar. Packed with a true blend of sophistication, power

and enhanced performance both the new carlines bring German engineering and precision to the forefront yet again. These carlines reinstate Volkswagen’s remarkable fun-to-drive experience and

re-establish itself as a leading contender in the premium hatchback and notchback segment respectively.”

Commenting further on the ownership experience of a Volkswagen carline, Mr. Knapp said, “With this new introduction, we also offer our customers a comprehensive after-sales programme that ensures a hassle-free experience. Starting 1st January 2019, all Volkswagen carlines offer standardized vehicle warranty of up to 4year/100,000 km, 4-year free roadside assistance (RSA) and three free services to our customers. We also announce a 5-year standard warranty programme on the diesel variants of our mass market carlines that provides a value proposition to our customers in the diesel segment.”

Reminiscent to its previous editions of being one of the most safe cars in its segment, the new Polo and Vento is equipped with the mandatory safety features under AIS 145 norms which includes speed

alarm, rear parking sensors, seat belt warning and dual airbags.

The new Polo and Vento is now available for prospective customers across Volkswagen’s extensive network of 132 showrooms, 113 service workshops across 102 cities in India. For those looking for a

pre-owned vehicle, Volkswagen has 105 DasWelt Auto outlets across the region.

