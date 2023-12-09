‘Vocal for Local’ initiative is full of dynamism, potential to put J&K on higher growth path: LG

* Addresses LEAD’s ‘Mahotsav 2023’

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed ‘Mahotsav 2023’ organised by Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) at Gulshan Ground, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the team of professionals of LEAD initiative who are working towards sustainable development of Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Highlighting the growth potential of various sectors in Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor called upon young entrepreneurs to take advantage of new opportunities and strengthen the local to go global.

“In today’s age dominated by algorithm, the entrepreneurs can upgrade the business and marketing skill in promotion of unique local products. Under the guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Vocal for Local initiative is full of dynamism and potential to put the J&K on a higher growth path,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the J&K Administration to promote entrepreneurial and startup culture in the UT. Flagship programmes, like, One District One Product and District Export Hub is providing opportunity to artisans, agro-based industries to exploit the potential, increase the share of our exclusive products in growing global demand and strengthen the brand positioning of unique crafts, he said.

He said the active participation of entrepreneurs during the two-day Mahotsav will become a source of inspiration for the aspiring youth of the UT.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor honoured the VeerNaris, family members of martyrs of Security Forces and Ex-servicemen.

He visited the stalls put up by Government departments, SKUAST Jammu; Institute of Music and Fine Arts, JU; Army; entrepreneurs; Farmer Producers Organizations, Cooperatives and Self Help Groups, during the Mahotsav.

Major General Gaurav Gautam, GOC Tiger Division; Sunil Shah, Director LEAD; Lt Gen RK Sharma (Retd.), Maj Gen SK Sharma (Retd.), Brig Balbir Singh (Retd.), Col BS Mangotra (Retd.); Ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, youth and people in large number were present.