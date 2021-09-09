Visit of Parl Committees merely an eye wash: JKRCEA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: J&K Reserved Categories Empower-ment Alliance (JKRCEA) alleged that the majority of the Parliamentary Committees including Parliamentary Committee for Welfare of SC, ST& OBC have visited the J&K Union Territory for only ‘befooling’ the common masses.

It was stated by leaders of Alliance during a press conference, organised here today. The Committee members who visited the J&K took photo sessions of the said communities to show the international community that the present Government is doing work as per the constitutional mandate but actually is merely an eye wash.

They added that the Government had claimed that about 300 MPs and a dozen Committees would visit the J&K and interact with different sections of the society but unfortunately none of them have visited the Jammu province. They also criticised the ‘stooge’ SC and STs leaders who have been spreading propaganda among the masses that the present dispensation is doing best for the welfare of the communities.

“The Parliamentary Committee for SC and STs during its five day visit at J&K have pure mandate to look into the education, employment, economic and other welfare issues of these communities but ironically they skipped Jammu from their tour and preferred the interaction with SCST Employees association of BRO, BSF, ITBP, NHPC, DRDO and so on which represents only Central departments,” said Prof GL Thappa, adding that it was mockery of Parliamentary system of democracy where parliamentarians ignore the general public.