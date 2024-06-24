‘Vintage Queens’ of Bollywood on Kashmir Sojourn

Share picture on social media, delight fans with presence

Srinagar, Jun 24: The beautiful destination of Srinagar recently witnessed a special visit from Bollywood’s legendary actresses Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen, who took a nostalgic trip to the Kashmir Valley, delighting fans with their presence and rekindling memories of the golden era of Indian cinema.

Asha Parekh, the celebrated actress known for her memorable roles in numerous Bollywood classics, shared a heart-warming picture on social media with her close friends Waheeda Rehman and Helen, captioning it from their Srinagar vacation.

The photo instantly went viral, with fans showering love and admiration, calling them the ‘Vintage Queens’ of Bollywood.

The trio, who are friends for decades, seemed to be enjoying their time in the valley, known for its beauty and tranquil environment.

The actresses were seen relishing the scenic views while posing for a photograph in the famous houseboat in Srinagar.

The fans expressed their excitement and nostalgia on various social media platforms.

“It’s heartening to see our vintage queens together, reliving the beautiful moments in Kashmir,” commented a social media user.

Another user wrote, “These legends have not only graced our screens but also our hearts. Seeing them in Srinagar brings back so many fond memories.”

Pertinently, the visit of the trio to Srinagar also highlights the timeless beauty of Kashmir as a preferred destination for Bollywood stars.

Notably, the valley, with its stunning landscapes and captivating ambiance, has been a favourite shooting location for numerous films over the decades. (KNO)