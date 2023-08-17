Villager washes away in Nallah, people protest

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 17: The people held strong protest against district administration Rajouri after a villager washed away in a Nallah in Chingus area last evening, and alleged `cold response’ from the administration to carry out search operation.

Reports said that 45-year-old Chander Parkash, son of Tirath Ram, resident of Chingus area washed away while crossing a Nallah last evening. Though bridge has been constructed but no approach road has been constructed by the agency. In the absence of approach road, the public is forced to move through the Nallah.

Parkash was crossing this Nallah but the water level started rising and he washed away. The locals carried on search operation till late evening. The local police also assisted. Today the villager approached district administration but allegedly received cold response. The locals demanded that SDRF teams be sent for search operation. Later during the day the people blocked road and strated protest. The road remained blocked for several hours.

Later, Addl SP Vivek Shekhar and DySP besides SHO Aijaz Wani reached the spot and pacified the protesting people. Then they lifted dharna. Despite long search operation the body could not be recovered.