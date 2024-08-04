Village Defence Guards Armed With Modern Weapons: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

KATHUA, Aug 4: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that Village Defence Guards (VDGs) have been equipped with modern weapons to counter the increasing number of terror incidents in the Jammu region.

“The government has taken several steps to tackle the rise in terror attacks. One of them is the revival of VDGs (Village Defence Guards) and the modernization of their weapons. The Army has also changed its strategy, which cannot be made public,” Singh said while speaking at an event titled ‘Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat’ programme in Jammu division’s Kathua on Saturday.

His comments follow an increase in terrorist activities, particularly in the Jammu region, over the last few months.

In July, Jitendra Singh announced that VDGs are being revived in militancy-infested areas to empower them to fight terrorists.

“The government has also decided that, if and wherever needed, VDGs will be deployed as part of a multi-pronged strategy to confront the challenge posed by terrorists,” he added.

Singh also mentioned that weapons, including SLR rifles, may be provided to the VDGs to help them tackle the challenge effectively. (Agencies)