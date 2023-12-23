‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’ Transforming Lives With Change Of Mindset: Dr Jitendra

KATHUA, December 23 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today, urged people to become stakeholders of “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” (VBSY), saying it is transforming lives with a change in mindset.

He said the people are now being empowered and their respect has increased with the delivery of services at their doorsteps through Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vans.

The Minister was addressing a gathering at M.H.S. D.A.V Senior Secondary School under the aegis of Arya Samaj in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that through the yatra, people living in far flung areas of the UT are drawing benefits irrespective of their caste, colour or creed.

The Minister said those sections of society who were neglected and ignored are now the beneficiaries of government schemes. He added that loans being provided to street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme has enabled them to earn their livelihoods with dignity and in a sustainable manner. Similarly, PM Vishwakarma yojana is benefitting weavers and artisans.

Dr Jitendra Singh announced that Kathua is being developed on many fronts in order to make it a model district not only for Jammu and Kashmir but also the rest of the country. In the last ten years, no other constituency has seen all round development as the Udhampur-Kathua Constituency, he underlined. Dr Singh announced that plans are afoot to encourage fish farming so that it emerges as an export centre for the famous trout variety. He said road connectivity in and outside the district is being improved for fast and hassle free travel to States, including Punjab and Delhi.

Earlier, the Union Minister presented keys of new houses to beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana. Dr Singh informed that more than 5 crore houses have been built in the country under the yojana.

He also distributed sweaters among over 100 students under Suhani Sardi Andolan. On the occasion, Dr Singh also saw off 20 students from the district who will take part in national level games in various parts of the country.