‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’ Raised Aspiration, Esteem In Common Citizen: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, Jan 18 : “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” (VBSY) has raised aspiration and esteem in common citizen, and brought about change in the work culture both at political as well as official level, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today.

The Minister was addressing media-persons after participating in Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s virtual interaction with beneficiaries of VBSY. He said that the VBSY has also transformed people’s attitude and behaviour. Dr Jitendra Singh explained the change in the work culture, saying government servants are now delivering services at the doorsteps of citizens since the launch of the VBSY.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, earlier people had to make rounds of government departments to get their work done. Despite making visit after visit to these departments, their work continued to remain pending. As a result, they would feel dejected, and resigned to their fate. All that has now changed for good, Dr Singh added.

The Union Minister stated that due to the VBSY, there is a spurt in people’s aspirations as their dreams are being realised by the government. He said the poor and the underprivileged have now their own concrete houses built under the PM Awas Yojana. The Minister said that district officials are reaching to the people on their own, urging them to avail of the government services as they have to be accountable to Prime Minister Modi-led government. The services are being provided by the government to the deprived and deserving sections of society without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and political affiliation.

Dr Jitendra Singh said PM Ujjwala Yojana has not only empowered women and increased their respect but has also taken care of their health because they no longer have to breathe toxic air emanating from traditional methods of cooking. In the same way, women do not need to defecate in the open in absence of toilets in their homes, the minister said. Swachh Bharat Mission has totally changed the rural landscape, with the construction of toilets for public use, Dr Singh added.

The Union Minister asserted that development is the main mantra of the government which has risen above politics to commit itself to the service of all sections of society across the country. Dr Singh said that Prime Minister Modi has dedicated himself to serving the nation from day one in the office. The Union Minister maintained that the government’s sense of service to citizens is not driven by vote bank politics. Rather, it is due to the love and commitment for the motherland, Dr Singh underlined.