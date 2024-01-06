Entire Nation Is Proud Of What J&K Has Achieved In Last 4 Years: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jan 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the entire nation is proud of what Jammu & Kashmir has achieved in the last four years.

Sinha was addressing a function after participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra here.

He expressed gratitude to the citizens for their overwhelming participation in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme across the Union Territory and commended their effort to translate accelerated growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into inclusive growth and developed Bharat.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has infused a sense of self-confidence in the poor and marginalised sections of society. Janbhagidari is the strength of this Yatra and collective strength of people will play a key role in saturation of schemes and economic betterment,” the Lt Governor said.

Reiterating the resolve of the government to promote equitable and inclusive development, Sinha said, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the welfare schemes and rapid development in all sectors have transformed the lives of the poorest of the poor.

Modi has empowered and enabled common man to stand on their own feet for sustainable income and quality living, he said.

“Today, the entire nation is proud of what J&K has achieved in the last four years. Our consistent focus is on economic empowerment of women, farmers and youth for growth. We have to make sure they access and fully utilise the opportunities what resurgent Jammu Kashmir has to offer,” the Lt Governor further added.

He said the UT Administration is always committed to serve the people with complete dedication and to resolve their issues promptly.

Sinha also lauded the endeavours of Srinagar Smart City Limited and Municipal Corporation for transforming Srinagar City into a prime example of urban transformation.

The LG said the massive and first of its kind new year celebration at Lal Chowk to welcome the year 2024 and the festivities till late night is indication of positive change in people’s lives and restoration of Kashmir’s ancient glory.

He administered ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge to officials and the citizens and visited the stalls put up by different departments.

Sinha handed over the sanction letters and benefits to beneficiaries under various schemes.

Beneficiaries also shared their experiences and success stories on the occasion.