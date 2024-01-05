‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ for welfare of weak, neglected sections: Sham

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: PM’s ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ testifies the commitment of the Narendra Modi Government to ensure the welfare of the weakest and the most neglected sections of the society, former Minister and UT BJ senior vice president, said Sham Lal Sharma.

Sham Lal Sharma, accompanied by BJP secretary, Vikas Choudhary and in charge Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Dil Bahadur Jamwal, said this while hearing to the grievances of a large number of people from different areas of Jammu province here, today.

The visiting people, individually and in deputations, from Udhampur, Khushipura Srinagar, Tral Srinagar, Sungali Mandi Samba, Majalta Udhampur, Khour Akhnoor, Doda, Batote, Sunderbani presented the issues like ownership rights of Ghaascharai land, family dispute, revenue record issue, repair of tube well, repair of Mark-2 hand pump, review waiting list criteria of JKSSB, issue in Agricultural University and other issues were also presented in the grievances camp.

Sham Lal Sharma, while speaking on the occasion, said that only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) works on the basic mantra of service to all and welfare of all. He said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government at the Centre is working with the same principle in letter and spirit and has reached every person in the remotest village in these ten years.

He said that the Prime Minister’s ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ is another endeavour of Modi Government to ensure that the public welfare schemes initiated by the Government for the welfare of the specific groups and the sections reach the intended population and aid the socio-economic upliftment of the needy persons from those underprivileged sections.

Vikas Choudhary reiterated the commitment of the Modi Government for the bright future of the youth stressing on the entrepreneurship avenues and said that the youth are already making the nation and their parents proud.

Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal stressed that the senior party leaders are available to the public on the daily basis in the party Headquarter, where people visit to get the best possible solutions to their issues.

Vikas Choudhary and Dil Bahadur Jamwal carried out the grievances camp proceedings and diarized the issues presented in the camp.

Sanjita Dogra, BJP Mahila Morcha president was also present on the occasion.