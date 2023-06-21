Vikramjit for more focus on investment promotion, facilitation activities in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21 : Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, today chaired the 12th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) at the Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting accorded approval to budget for 2023-24 fiscal with a strong emphasis on organizing trade fairs, exhibitions and buyer seller meets with good participation besides promotion of export and investment, investor facilitation and building the brand of J&K.

Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, presented meeting’s agenda and briefed the board on progress achieved in implementing previous board decisions. The board members deliberated on various agenda items and approved the component wise activity plan of JKTPO for FY 2023-24 as per the ceiling approved by the Finance Department. The Board was informed that the approved amount would be expended on export promotion, investment promotion, investor facilitation, and overall enhancement of trade and commerce activities in J&K.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary called for more focus on investment promotion and facilitation activities in J&K. He highlighted the pivotal role of JKTPO in executing investor facilitation activities In Jammu & Kashmir. The organization aims to achieve this through various outreach programs and sector-specific events, with the goal of branding J&K as an investment-friendly destination, he added. To further streamline the process, he advised to strengthen the Investor Facilitation Cell already established within JKTPO, dedicated to assisting existing and prospective investors as well as applicants through a Single Window Portal.

The board also approved conduct of Mega Trade fair in Srinagar by JKTPO in collaboration with ITPO. This Mega trade fair is expected to witness participation of leading buyers and exhibitors from different parts of the country and the globe. This will be first of its kind initiative in J&K, intended to be made annual feature.

Furthermore, the Board approved the flagship program of JKTPO, “Hausla Batch-2nd,” designed to mentor and train women entrepreneurs. This initiative aims to empower and support women in business and foster their entrepreneurial growth.

During this financial year, it has been curated to identify beneficiaries from each district and organize training in the districts to ensure equitable growth of Women Entrepreneurship

In addition, the Board highlighted the importance of conducting start-up promotion activities and brand promotion for products originating from J&K. The organization intends to create a conducive environment for local entrepreneurs to thrive and enhance the visibility and reputation of J&K products in national and international markets.

To facilitate international trade opportunities, the Board approved participation of J&K based exporters in six international events for FY 2023-24. It was also decided to shortlist/ nominate the exporters on the basis of objective evaluation criteria. In this regard, a committee of experts will ensure transparent selection process for J&K sellers participating in these events.

Among the Board Directors Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts & Handlooms Department, Kashmir, Tej Krishan Bhat, Special Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Vikas Gupta, Director, Handicrafts & Handlooms Department, Jammu, Rakesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, Finance Department attended the meeting.

Besides, Samita Sethi, Secretary in Industries & Commerce Department; Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Secretary in Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department; Abdul Majid Bhat, Director Finance, Higher Education Department; Amarjeet Singh, Special Secretary, Tourism Department; Imran Mehmood, FA/CAO, JKTPO; Vijay Kumar, Dy Director Planning Industries & Commerce; Vikas Goyal, CFO, representatives from Export Promotion Council of Handicraft, Sheikh Aashiq, member and representative from Carpet Export Promotion Council and Sahil Gupta, consultant company Secretary to JKTPO also attended the meeting.