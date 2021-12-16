Vikas Kundal posted as DC Rajouri

JAMMU, Dec 16: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered a minor reshuffle in the civil administration, posting Vikas Kundal as the new Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

“Vikas Kundal, MD JKPCC, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Rajouri,” read an order, issued by the General Administration Department.

It said that Rajesh Kumar Shavan, who was posted as DC Rajouri, has been posted as MD, JKPCC Ltd.