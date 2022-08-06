Vijay Kumar IPS to continue as IGP Kashmir, post declared equivalent to ADGP

Srinagar, August 6: Government on Saturday ordered that Vijay Kumar who was recently promoted as ADGP shall continue to discharge duties as Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone.

However, the post has been declared equivalent to ADGP till held by him.

” In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Vijay Kumar, IPS 1997, IGP Kashmir, upon his promotion to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer, reads the order. (Agencies)