MUMBAI: Vidyut Jamwal’s “Junglee” won two awards at the Jackie Chan International Film Week in China and the actor says he is honoured with the recognition.
The film bagged the awards for best action sequence choreographer and special jury prize for best action family film at the fifth edition of the Jackie Chan International Film Week.
“Everything we choreograph in my country India, it is very difficult because when we show it to somebody and they say Jackie Chan has done this before. So for us it is a great honour to be doing this and being acknowledged by the great jury. Thank you for the inspiring us,” Vidyut said in a statement.
The actor said the idea to make “Junglee” was to spread awareness among the the younger generation about the illegal tusk trade happening across the globe.
“In India we did not have a movie on real animals since 40 years. The new generation is not aware about the tusk trade that is happening around the world. So for us it was very important to make a movie for generations to come.
“It is a great moment to get jury it means a lot to us. Thank you Jackie Chan, the jury and the most important thing is Chinese government for helping us and the whole world to stop the trade of ivory,” Vidyut said.
The action-adventure film is directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures. The film released in March this year. (AGENCIES)
Vidyut Jamwal’s ‘Junglee’ a big winner at Jackie Chan International Film Week
MUMBAI: Vidyut Jamwal’s “Junglee” won two awards at the Jackie Chan International Film Week in China and the actor says he is honoured with the recognition.
Editorial
Resolve Safai Karamcharis’ issues
No more delay in 10% reservation to EWSs in J&K
No more soft -paddling on Departmental enquiries
Failed waste management in Pulwama
Dwindling Pashmina industry
Crumbling building