Vidyut Jammwal visits birthplace in Jammu

JAMMU, March 7: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal on Monday visited his birthplace on the outskirts of Jammu and promised to give local talent a chance through the films he produces.

Hundreds of the actor’s fans turned up to meet Jammwal, who said he chose the picturesque Jammu and Kashmir over Switzerland for his production debut ”IB 71”, backed by Action Hero Films.

Jammwal, who is in Jammu and Kashmir for a month-long schedule of the film, also spoke about his fondness for the region.

”I am visiting Jammu after a long time to reconnect with my relatives and friends. My father, who was an Army officer, was from this place and I know Dogri (language)… ”I have launched my production house and my doors are open for the talented local youth who want to work in the film industry,” the 41-year-old actor, known for action films like ”Force” and the ”Commando” series, said.

”I got an offer to shoot ‘IB 71’ in Switzerland but I preferred Jammu and Kashmir. I am interested in giving a role to some of the local actors as well,” he added.

The actor urged the people of the region to participate in the auditions for his films.

”You have to appear for the audition and those who have talent will be entertained,” he said, encouraging the youth to work hard to achieve their goals.

Calling social media a ”great medium” to connect with the people and relatives, Jammwal said, ”I am getting a lot of messages.” The actor also offered prayers at his family temple in Kot Bhalwal.

Apart from ”IB 71”, Jammwal will be seen in ”Khuda Haafiz Chapter II” and ”Agni Pariksha”. (Agencies)