Video Suggesting DySP Adil Mushtaq’s Involvement In Anantnag Encounter Baseless: ADGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday dispelled rumours about the video purportedly issued by a news agency suggesting that DySP Adil Mushtaq was involved in Kokernag encounter as an insider betrayal that claimed lives of three officers.

In a post on X, Kashmir police while quoting ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said termed the video as baseless and said that Adil Mushtaq is being investigated for entirely different case.

Police said that this type of irresponsible journalism is also and act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action.

“It has come to notice that a video news item has been uploaded purportedly issued by a news agency by the name of Bharat TAK suggesting that DSP Adil Mushtaq is involved in the Kokernag terror incident as an insider betrayal. There is no truth to this video news,” police said.

It said, “DSP Adil Mushtaq is being investigated for an entirely different case in Srinagar district and not in Anantnag. This type of #irresponsible #journalism is also an act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action.” (KNS)