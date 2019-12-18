VIBS, IBM collaborate to launch secure device management solution

BENGALURU, Dec 18:Vodafone Idea Business

Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of telecom operator

Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), on Wednesday announced the launch of

Vodafone Secure Device Manager (VSDM), powered by IBM Security

MaaS360, and Unified End-point Management (UEM).

“VSDM UEM enables trusted apps and content on any

device, on-the-go delivering mobile security for the way

people work,” a joint statement said.

As part of the agreement with IBM, VIBS will leverage

IBM Security MaaS360 to deliver an AI approach to UEM to

enable endpoints, end users, and everything in between

including apps, content, and data, it said.

Anil Philip, EVP-Products, Solutions and Partnerships,

Vodafone Idea, said the rising trend of BYOD (bring your own

device) and increased security threat of data stored in the

cloud and transferred over networks highlights the need for a

product like VSDM.

Vaidyanathan Iyer, Security Software Leader, IBM India

South/Asia, said, VSDM helps organisations to increase

employee productivity, by optimising the functionality and

security of mobile devices within the enterprise, while

simultaneously protecting the corporate network. (PTI)