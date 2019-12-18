VIBS, IBM collaborate to launch secure device management solution

BENGALURU, Dec 18:Vodafone Idea Business
Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of telecom operator
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), on Wednesday announced the launch of
Vodafone Secure Device Manager (VSDM), powered by IBM Security
MaaS360, and Unified End-point Management (UEM).
“VSDM UEM enables trusted apps and content on any
device, on-the-go delivering mobile security for the way
people work,” a joint statement said.
As part of the agreement with IBM, VIBS will leverage
IBM Security MaaS360 to deliver an AI approach to UEM to
enable endpoints, end users, and everything in between
including apps, content, and data, it said.
Anil Philip, EVP-Products, Solutions and Partnerships,
Vodafone Idea, said the rising trend of BYOD (bring your own
device) and increased security threat of data stored in the
cloud and transferred over networks highlights the need for a
product like VSDM.
Vaidyanathan Iyer, Security Software Leader, IBM India
South/Asia, said, VSDM helps organisations to increase
employee productivity, by optimising the functionality and
security of mobile devices within the enterprise, while
simultaneously protecting the corporate network. (PTI)
Editorial
Save Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary
Stop patch working and darning approach
Do not dare alter PoK status
Procurement of apples by NAFED
Approve Mubarak Mandi projects
Inclement weather conditions