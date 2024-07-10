Vibodh calls upon BJP workers to ensure Lotus blooming in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 10: During his day-long visit to the Kalakote -Sunderbani Assembly segment, BJP J&K General Secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta urged party workers to strive diligently towards ensuring the success of the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We need to unite and work tirelessly to ensure that the lotus blooms across Jammu and Kashmir, bringing progress and prosperity to every citizen,” he added.

Vibodh emphasized the need for extensive outreach programs to expand the party’s footprint to every polling booth across Sunderbani-Kalakote Assembly segment. He called upon party workers to act as ambassadors for the welfare schemes initiated by the Modi Government, engaging regularly with the public in their respective areas. He also underscored the importance of connecting with beneficiaries of these schemes to raise awareness effectively and to connect them with future programs of the Government.

He urged party workers to dedicate themselves to organizational programs, such as Tridev Samelan, Polling Booth Samelan, Morcha Samelan, New Voters Registration to ensure that the party is strengthened at grassroots level.

Vibodh also criticized the National Conference, PDP, and Congress, labeling them as “ideologically bankrupt” and driven solely by “corruption, nepotism, and favoritism.” He called upon party members to expose these practices and uphold the BJP’s commitment to clean governance and development-oriented policies.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP’s Prabhari Nowshera, Sunderbani-Kalakote Assembly segments Sanjay Baru claimed that the LS poll results showed that the people had voted for stability and continuity, and, therefore, the NDA came to power for a third term consecutively. He maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will also vote for BJP and its development agenda rejecting dynastic political parties such as NC, PDP and Congress.

BJP District President Neena Sharma also addressed the gathering. District general secretary, Pritam Sharma conducted proceedings of the meetings.

BJP leader Randhir Singh, DDC Member Rajinder Sharma, former District President Capt (Retd.) Ramesh Chander, Bal Krishan, former MC President Rajinder Parshad Gupta, Sardari Lal Sharma, Chaman Raina, District Office Bearers, District Morcha Presidents, Mandal Presidents and Shakti Kendra Parmukh were present in the meetings.