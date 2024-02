Veteran Broadcaster Nazki Passed Away

SRINAGAR, Feb 6: A television media pioneer, renowned broadcaster, and Sahitya Academy-honored poet, Nazki, passed away at the age of 83.

Family sources confirmed his demise after he suffered a massive heart attack at a hospital in Katra. Nazki had been battling various health issues, including lung problems requiring dialysis.

Beginning his career as a journalist with Zamindar newspaper, Nazki later became a prominent figure in broadcasting. He served as Director of Radio Kashmir Srinagar during a critical period in Kashmir’s history, followed by leadership roles at Doordarshan. Additionally, he provided media counsel to Dr. Farooq Abdullah and briefly to his son, Omar Abdullah.

Nazki’s funeral arrangements are underway, with his body being transported to Srinagar for burial at the family’s ancestral graveyard at Kathi Darwaza. Survived by his son, a medical doctor, and two daughters, his wife is also in ill health but improving. The timing of the funeral prayers, Nimaz-e-Jinaza, will be announced soon. (KNS)