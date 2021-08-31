Vet Hospital proposed at plot for playground triggers protest by blind children

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Blind children here today staged a protest demonstration outside the offices of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and raised slogans against Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and JMC.

A girl protester told reporters that there is a plot near School For Blind Children in Roop Nagar on which senior JDA officers had assured a playground for the children but later on it came to fore that they will plant trees there for greenery and now JMC is going to make an animal hospital there.

“How can we continue in our school with an animal hospital in the adjoining plot,” she said adding that the plot for proposed hospital is just adjoining to the kitchen of their hostel which will make it tough for the students to eat food due to smell coming from the animal hospital.

“Already there is an animal hospital there. We demand that the JDA and JMC should not construct the proposed animal hospital there and let the plot be used as playground by the children,” she maintained.

A lady teacher accompanying the children said the land was approved by senior JDA officers for playground for children of School for Blind but after J&K became UT, the new officer of the JDA allotted the same land to JMC for greenery purpose and now JMC is going to make a cow shed there to treat sick cows.

She said that there are about 50 blind girls in the school and also blind boys in their school.

Expressing non-seriousness of authorities concerned, she said: “It hardly matters for JDA and JMC weather the blind children live with cows or dogs.”