Venkaiah reads out Ramayana excerpts on occasion of Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his spouse Usha Naidu read out excerpts from the hindu epic Ramayana with the personal staff at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Wednesday morning to mark the Bhoomi Pujan for construction of a grandiose temple for Lord Ram at his birthplace, Ayodhya.

Hailing the construction of the temple, Mr Naidu described it as “a re-coronation of the highest human values of truth, morality and ideals that the Maryada Purushottam epitomised during his life.”

He said “as the King of Ayodhya, Lord Ram led an exemplary life, worthy of emulation by everyone. His conduct and values constitute the core of the consciousness of India, cutting across all kinds of divisions and barriers and are relevant for the present.”

