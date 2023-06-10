Vehicular Movement Resumes On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Jammu, Jun 10: Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored on Saturday, after remaining suspended for nearly 12 hours due to repair and maintenance works on the stretch between the Nashri and Navyug tunnels, officials said.

The works on the 270-km road were undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India following a landslide, they said.

The road was closed around 10 pm on Friday at Dalwas and several other locations in Ramban district for carrying out the repair and maintenance works, Senior Superintendent of Police, National Highway, Rohit Baskotra said.

“Debris from the landslide was cleared, the slide prone area stabilised and potholes were filled up during the overnight operation,” Baskotra, who along with senior NHAI officers inspected the works, said.

He said the highway was opened for traffic from both sides after nearly 12 hours. “Commuters have been advised to follow lane discipline,” Baskotra said.

On traffic jams on the highway and complaints by commuters about it, officials said authorities have recognised the need for immediate measures to control congestion in the Ramban-Banihal sector, particularly in view of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage that starts on July 1. (Agencies)