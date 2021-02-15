Vehicles without FASTag to pay double toll fee from Monday midnight

NEW DELHI: Vehicles without FASTag would have to pay double the toll fee at electronic toll plazas from Monday midnight across the country.

The Government has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said.

It has decided that all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as ‘FASTag lane of the fee plaza’ from midnight of February 15-16, 2021. (AGENCIES)