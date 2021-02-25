Vehicle With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani’s House In Mumbai

MUMBAI: An abandoned vehicle with explosives was found near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on Thursday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said, in a bomb scare just metres away from where India’s richest man lives under high security.

“A Scorpio van with some gelatin was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani’s home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting an investigation into it. The truth will come out,” Mr Deshmukh said.

According to police sources, a suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road on Thursday evening. The police was alerted and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad or BDDS team and other police teams reached the spot immediately.

“They examined the vehicle and found some explosive material gelatin inside. It is not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on,” police sources said.