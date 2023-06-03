Vehicle Owners Asked To Update Mobile Phone Nos On VAHAN Portal

JAMMU, June 3: The Traffic and Motor Vehicle department authorities have urged the motorists to link/update their functional mobile numbers on VAHAN portal.

“It has been observed by traffic authorities that the majority of the mobile numbers of registered owners are not linked with the VAHAN database due to which they don’t receive information regarding traffic violations. Further, Traffic authorities have received a number of complaints from the general public that they have not received any message regarding traffic violation and consequently the vehicles are locked by RTO Jammu. To avoid such practices in future, the general public is requested to visit www.parivahan.gov.in and update/ link their functional contact numbers on VAHAN Portal within 10 days of publication of this press release to avoid any inconvenience” a handout of the department stated.

Meanwhile, the MVD has urged the people to go far mandatory updation of Mobile phone Number of Registered Owners of Vehicles on VAHAN portal.

“It is mandatory to update the valid mobile number of Registered Owner of vehicles to keep a track of any Registration related services, E-Challaning and Blacklisting of Vehicle to facilitate the General Public,” the department said.