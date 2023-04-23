Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, stolen vehicles recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Police claimed here today that they have busted a gang of vehicle lifters and recovered from their possession the stolen vehicles.

A police spokesperson said that a complaint was lodged at Police Post Tallab Tillo by one, Amit Bali son of Sukhdev Raj of Resham Ghar Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, stating therein that someone stole his scooty from Golepulli, Tallab Tillo area.

On receipt of the complaint, he said, an FIR number 57/2023 Under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at Police Station Nowabad and investigation taken up.

Followed by this, he said, special police teams of Police Post Tallab Tillo, Jammu, led by DySP Headquarters Dr Sunniya Wani, assisted by SHO Nowabad, Inspector Surinder Raina, and incharge Police Post Tallab Tillo, PSI Sonu Choudhary arrested the thieves with the help of human and technical intelligence.

Police identified the accused as Vinod Kumar of Uttar Pradesh at present Nitco Lane Tallab Tillo, Jammu, and Prince Sharma of Peermittha at present Dogra Hall, Jammu.

“On the disclosure of the accused, police have recovered the stolen scooty besides two other stolen bikes,” said the police spokesperson, adding that further investigation in the case is on.