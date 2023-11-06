3 People Killed, 16 Others Injured As Tempo Falls In Gorge In J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Nov 6: Three people were killed and 16 others injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

They said Tempo vehicle (JKO2AB-5535) met with an accident by skidding off the road and fell into gorge at Farwaala Nagrota area in the mountainous district, resulting in death of three people and injuries to 13 others.

The accident occurred at 1100 hours and the vehicle was travelling from Budhal towards Rajouri met with accident when the driver lost control over the vehicle and rolled down 300 feet into a gorge .

A police official said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up.

He identified the decreased as Abdul Rashid son of Chandia of Hubb Kandi, Mohammad Hanif son of Qasam Din of Tulli and Mohammad Azam son of Ghulam Din of Draaj Budhal.

The injured have been identified as Jagdev Singh, his wife Kirna Devi, their son Jajant Singh, all residents of Budhal, Naseema Akhter, Saika Koser (4 years old),

Showket Ali, Mohammad Kafeel, 15, Imtiaz Ahmed, Mahsooma Begum, Mohammad Altaf, Mohammad Younsi of Dhar Sakri, Vinod kumar, Hamida Begum, Abdul Aziz, Imtiaz Ahmed and Saida Koser of Hubbi. (Agencies)