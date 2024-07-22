Villager, Soldier Injured As Terrorists Strike In J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, July 22: The terrorists on Monday attacked the house of a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member, which was foiled by the Army troops in Gundah Village of tehsil Budhal in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In exchange of firing around 3.10 am, a relative of a VDG member and Shaurya Chakra awardee Parshotam Kumar and an Army soldier were injured, an official said.

The injured civilian has been identified as Vijay Kumar.

“The terrorists had intentionally attacked the house of the VDG member,” sources said, adding that the Army successfully thwarted it.

“The area is cordoned off and 3 to 4 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the ensuing combat operation,” officials said.

As per unconfirmed reports, one terrorist has also been neutralized in the operation.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday chaired meetings in Jammu to review the security situation in view of a surge in terror attacks in the region.

The Army is launching “Operation All Out” with additional deployment of 3,000 troops and 500 para commandos to flush out foreign terrorists active in the hilly district of the Jammu region. (Agencies)