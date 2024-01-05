VDG Found Dead Mysteriously With Bullet Injury In J&K’s Doda

Jammu, Jan 5: A Village Defence Guard (VDG) was found dead under mysterious circumstances with bullet injury on Friday in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that the VDG namely Balwant Singh, resident of Kharangal, Gandoh was found dead mysteriously.

His rifle (.303) was also found on the spot, police said.

They said that his body was shifted to the hospital while case has been registered and investigation started. (Agencies)