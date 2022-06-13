VC SKUAST Jammu, former MLC call on Lt Governor

Srinagar, June 13: Prof. JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The VC briefed the Lt Governor on various ongoing outreach activities, and research programmes in the University, besides other issues of academic and administrative importance.

He also had a discussion with the Lt Governor regarding the upcoming Convocation of the University.

The Lt Governor asked the VC to lay special emphasis on encouraging innovative agricultural technologies, besides promoting excellence in academic & research programmes with special focus on most recent advancements to bring in qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the University.

Later, Vikramaditya Singh, former Legislator, also called on the Lt Governor and discussed about opening up new avenues for the tourism and industrial sector in the UT.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the former Legislator assured him of addressing all his genuine concerns and issues.

The UT Government has taken various breakthrough initiatives for unlocking the unprecedented opportunities in all the sectors, furthering the economic growth and holistic development of Jammu & Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.