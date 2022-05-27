VC Kashmir University calls on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR, MAY 27: Prof. Nilofar Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The newly-appointed VC briefed the Lt Governor about various issues of academic and administrative importance.

The Lt Governor advised the VC to adopt innovative and reformative measures to promote excellence in teaching, research and extension activities on most recent advancements.

He further suggested for putting special focus on capacity building of the students, and incorporating students’ feedback culture while maintaining high standards of the University.