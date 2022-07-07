Varmul Victorians lifts KPL Baramulla title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, July 7: Varmul Victorians defeated Pangong XI by 17 runs in the finals of the KPL Baramulla edition and lifted the title trophy, organised by 46 Rashtriya Rifles (Sikh) at Jhelum Stadium, here today.

The Army organised the tournament with an aim to nurture the potential of hidden talent in Cricket and provide a platform to youth of the valley to showcase their talent wherein about 49 matches were played from June 1 to July 7.

Major General Ajay Chandpuria, VSM, GOC 19 Infantry Division was the chief guest who felicitated the winning team and other players for their outstanding performances during the tournament.

Others dignitaries including Brig SS Negi, 79 Mtn Bde, Colonel Prateek Sharma Commanding Officer 46 RR Battalion, Commandant Megha Raj, 53 CRPF Bn, Rayees Mohd Bhat (SSP Baramulla), Mushtaq (Ex Manager Sports Council), Abdul Majeed (Manager Sports Council), Tauseef Raina (President Municipal Council), Umar Kakroo (Ex President Municipal Council) and Riyaz Nago (Ex President Municipal Council) were present during the valedictory function.

While speaking on the valedictory function, the chief guest encouraged the participants to make use of such golden opportunities and to derive maximum benefits out of the sports events organised by Indian Army.

The youths appreciated the opportunity provided to them and thanked the Army for organising the event.