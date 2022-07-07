Evershine beats United CC, sails into semifinals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Evershine Cricket Club Jammu defeated United Cricket Club RS Pura by 62 runs and sailed into semifinals round of the ongoing 1st Anil Malhotra Memorial Knockout Cricket Tournament, played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, near here today.

Evershine Cricket Club won the toss and decided to bat first.

Batting first, Evershine CC scored 214 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in stipulated 20 overs, wherein Shotu scored 54 runs, while Minkle made 53 runs and Sabir, Sahil and Ravinder contributed 36, 28 and 18 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Abbu and Vishu shared 3 wickets each, whereas Aatish got 2 wickets.

In reply, United Cricket Club RS Pura bowled out at 153 runs in 17 overs and lost the match by 62 runs in which Lakhwinder made 56 runs, while Aatish made 20 runs and Ashwani contributed 14 runs. From the bowling side, Ravinder was the wrecker-in-chief who got 5 wickets, while Bansi took 2 wickets and T.T, Bawa and Dheeraj shared 1 wicket apiece.

Ravinder was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance. Vikas Bali and Manav Mehta were the umpires and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer.

The tournament is being organized by Shub Tilak Hospital Akhnoor in collaboration with Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (President Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor) and Suresh Malhotra (Organizing Secretary).