Shivani among top five sports-women invited for ‘Super Star Singer Show’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Top ranked woman sport climber of India as well as J&K, Shivani Charak is among the top five sportswomen of the country who have been invited by producers of the show ‘Super Star Singer-2022’ being shown on Sony TV.

She has been invited for the next episode of the show along with legendary Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women Cricket team; Khusbir Kaur, an Arjuna Awardee Indian Athlete; Ram Bhai, an international runner and Khushi Ghantra, an international Basketball player besides Tapsi Pannu, a famous Indian actress who is starring in the film “Shabaash Mithu” a biopic on Mithali Raj.

Shivani along with her father and brother has already reached Mumbai and the shooting of the episode is in progress. The show shall be telecast on Sony TV in a couple of days.

Shivani has won 24 medals so far at national level, 11 of which are Gold, 11 Silver and the remaining are Bronze medals, besides a Bronze medal in the Asian Youth Championship. She is a recipient of the J&K Award for outstanding sportsperson.