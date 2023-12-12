Various delegations from Kargil call on LG Mishra

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Dec 12: In order to highlight their issues, various delegations from Kargil called on Lt. Governor Ladakh, Brig. (Dr.) B D Mishra (Retd) here today.

A delegation led by Councilor Silmo Constituency and Former CEC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan called in LG Mishra and submitted a memorandum pertaining to various issues of his constituency and Kargil.

During the meeting Feroz Khan raised the issue of separate C.D. block for Batalik Area considering its tough geography and distance from headquarters and a border area.

The Councilor also raised the issue of widening of Kargil Batalik road and said 15 kms have been completed and requested for sanctioning of funds to complete the remaining works.

The other issues raised during the meeting included separate panchayat halwa for darchiks, installation of food processing unit, avoid tragic accidents at Kargil sonamarg stretch and finalization of recruitment rules for gazetted posts.

The former CEC expected for the early redressal of the issues raised to the LG.

Earlier, The LG also interacted with various other delegations who had come across the district including Physical Education Teachers, daily wagers, consolidated drivers in District Hospital Kargil, teaching aspirants, Border Battalions aspirants and others.

About the approval of various works under Project VIJAYAK, the LG said that required decisions will be taken to fulfill them further he directed Brigadier Vinay Bahl from Vijayak Kargil to do needful efforts to make Zojila pass open for vehicular movement till the maximum time in collaboration with Project Beacon from J&K side.

Related to ex gratia for the family of late Shabbir Ahmed, from Drass, who died in the fatal bomb blast accident, the LG directed the District Administration to do needful in the matter.

The LG directed the concerned to resolve the telecommunication issue of Stakpa village and also to do the needful to resume the road and irrigation works of the village.

Regarding the compensation to damaged houses in Highway expansion at Sankoo and Taisuru and further for proper assessment of the compensation given, the LG assured that inquiry will be done in this matter and justice will be delivered.

Related to the need of Solar Lift irrigation scheme to Hundarman Brok Border village, the LG directed the DC Kargil to reflect the work on priority to the UT Administration.

The LG gave a patient hearing to all the issues of the delegations and assured that needful will be done to resolve the issues.

Secretary to LG Ravinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner/ CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Shrikant Suse and SSP Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowhdary were also present on the occasion.