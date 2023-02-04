Vani Jairam, One Of India’s Most Versatile Voices, No More

NEW DELHI, Feb 4: Veteran Playback singer Vani Jairam, who has sung over 10,000 songs across several Indian languages, died in the city on February 4. She was 77 years old.

In a career spanning over five decades, the renowned singer had lent her voice to several songs across languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Assamese, and Bengali. Armed with a voice that lent itself effortlessly to any rasa, she delighted audiences across the country. (Agencies)