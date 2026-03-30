Vande Mataram Is India’s Identity And Strength: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Mar 30: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that Vande Mataram is the country’s identity, strength, and vow.

“Vande Mataram is our identity, strength, and vow. It is not just verses, but a profound experience woven into the fabric of our civilisation. Vande Mataram singing and related events revive memories of immortal martyrs, honour their sacrifices, and renew our commitment to India’s glory,” the J&K L-G said.

He called upon every section of society to share a dream of making India the world’s greatest nation.

He added, “We must unite to realise it. When every citizen of J&K dedicates themselves to building a developed India, I believe that collective spirit will become an unstoppable force.”

The J&K L-G was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Special Phase marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu.

The Special Phase was organised from March 23 to March 30, 2026, to commemorate Shaheedi Diwas and honour the great martyrs of the freedom struggle, whose immense sacrifices paved the way for India’s independence.

He emphasised that the devotion and fervour in Jammu and Kashmir towards Vande Mataram reflect the region’s shedding of painful chapters and its embrace of the ideals pursued over the last five to six years.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Jammu and Kashmir has been integrated into the national mainstream, setting new benchmarks in development and showcasing profound patriotism through pivotal events like Vande Mataram and Har Ghar Tiranga,” the J&K L-G said.

The nation witnessed Jammu and Kashmir’s stellar contribution during the previous phases of the Vande Mataram @150 years commemorative event.

In the first phase (November 7–14, 2025), nine of India’s top ten performing districts were from J&K, with Kishtwar at number one.

In the second phase (January 19–26, 2026), six were from Jammu and Kashmir, led by Poonch.

The J&K L-G said the overwhelming participation of people in the previous two phases and their embrace of Vande Mataram’s values signal transformative power for the future.

He added, “I firmly believe a region’s greatest strength lies in its ability to envision its future. In Jammu and Kashmir, I’m witnessing that potential flourish. It’s vital to spread the message that true patriotism is the bedrock of peace and progress.”

He said Vande Mataram symbolises the dream, goal, and resolve that generations fought for, and the special week-long phase offers moments to reflect on the confluence of history and aspiration, paying tribute to countless sacrifices that have granted today’s freedom, unity, and pride.

“Vande Mataram inspires us to honour our past, empower our present, and pledge a bright future. This was a J&K-level introspection, reviving cultural roots through public participation and enlisting every citizen in nation-building,” the J&K L-G said.

He observed that the past decade brought global turmoil and crises from Ukraine to West Asia, yet under the able leadership and guidance of PM Modi, India has emerged resilient, sustaining its position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister works tirelessly, round-the-clock, for the nation’s welfare. Let us draw strength from his resolve and stride shoulder-to-shoulder toward a strong, prosperous India,” he said.

The J&K L-G also called upon political parties, civil society members, and all sections of society to join the fight against the drug menace and transform the Nasha Mukt campaign into a people’s movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, he paid tribute to the great freedom fighters and visited a photo exhibition depicting their historic contributions.